Watch the Destination X Pre-Show, Alberto El Patron and Paige Appearance, Zelina Vega Video, Vince McMahon On Son & Daughter Day

Vince McMahon On Son & Daughter Day

Vince McMahon Tweeted the following as today is National Son and Daughter Day:

Alberto El Patron and Paige Appearance

GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron and his fiancee Paige are advertised to appear at the Malik Rose Celebrity Bowlers charity event in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, August 14th at 6pm.

Watch the Destination X Pre-Show

Below is the pre-show, hosted by Josh Mathews, for GFW’s Destination X special taking place next Thursday:

Zelina Vega Video

Below is this week’s WWE Network pick video, featuring Zelina Vega, fka Thea Trinidad, hyping Johnny Gargano vs Andrade Cien Almas at Takeover Brooklyn: