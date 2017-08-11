GFW on Singh Brothers

As noted, GFW will be premiering its “Amped Anthology” PPV series tonight, and to hype the new series the company continues to use current WWE stars who were present at the Amped tapings a couple years ago. The following video features The Bollywood Boyz, now known in WWE as The Singh Brothers, and they are billed as a major part of GFW:

WWE Premieres “Ask The WWE PC” Series

WWE has debuted a new “Ask The WWE PC” series, and episode one features WWE Performance Center talents discussing the biggest adjustment to life at the PC. The talents in the video include Abbey Laith, Brennan Williams, Kassius Ohno, Vanessa Borne, Ruby Riot and Heavy Machinery:

Shinsuke Nakamura Violin Player Surprises People in NYC

Violinist Lee England Jr. and WWE music wizards CFO$ took to the streets of New York City to perform a new version of Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song in Times Square, Central Park and the Barclays Center, which will host SummerSlam 2017: