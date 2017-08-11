Hulk Hogan Says He Is ‘Still Jacked’ (Photo), Former NXT Creative Team Member Reveals Commentary Verbiage ‘Cheat Sheet’

Hulk Hogan Says He Is ‘Still Jacked’ WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan turns 64 years old today. Hogan went to Twitter to show off his “pythons,” stating that he is “Still jacked at 64yrs young brother.” Still jacked at 64yrs young brother. HH pic.twitter.com/N8MBItuBba — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 11, 2017 Former NXT Creative Member Reveals Commentary Verbiage Cheat Sheet Former NXT creative assistant Rob Naylor revealed a verbiage “cheat sheet” on Twitter. Naylor stated, “Think it’s very important for broadcasters to have many ways to say generally the same thing. JR taught me that indirectly in 2012.” You can view the words and synonyms below. Think it's very important for broadcasters to have many ways to say generally the same thing. JR taught me that indirectly in 2012. pic.twitter.com/nL51XjvFM2 — Rob Naylor (@NINaylor) August 11, 2017