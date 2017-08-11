Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Made a Recent One-Time Appearance on WWE Smackdown Live

WWE star Chris Jericho, who made his return to TV on the July 25th edition of Smackdown Live, revealed on his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast that he was not scheduled to return in July, and that his appearance was indeed a one-off.

Jericho added he was in Richmond, VA that day to film his role in the WWE series “Southpaw Regional Wrestling”, and to interview Tyler Breeze and Fandango for his podcast.

Jericho added he ended up getting “roped” into wrestling the Triple Threat Title match on Smackdown, which he lost to Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.