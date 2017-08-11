Why WWE Canceled Cathy Kelley Hosted Show, GFW Impact Viewership Info, How Are Reviews for The New Seth Rollins WWE Movie?

How Are Reviews for New Seth Rollins Movie?

Mainstream media outlets such as The Detroit News, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and The Los Angeles Times have turned in negative reviews for the new WWE Studios movie “Armed Response”, starring Seth Rollins. The movie co-stars Wesley Snipes and Anne Heche.

GFW Impact Viewership Info

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of GFW Impact averaged 277,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 276,000 viewership average. GFW Impact this week ranked #111 on the Cable Top 150 this week, up from last week’s #132 spot.

Why WWE Canceled Cathy Kelley Hosted Show

According to F4WOnline.com, WWE canceled the Cathy Kelley hosted “NXT Insiders” due to recent budget cuts. “Insiders” joins other recently canceled Network shows such as Edge and Christian’s show, “Ride Along”, “Unfiltered” and “Talking Smack”.