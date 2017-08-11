Alexa Bliss Talks SummerSlam Opponent (Videos), Road Dogg Wants Mae Young Classic Star on Smackdown, MYC Talent Interview

Road Dogg Wants Mae Young Classic Star on Smackdown

WWE Smackdown Live producer Brian “Road Dogg” James recently Tweeted the following, expressing interest in a call up for Mae Young Classic competitor Sarah Logan:

MYC Talent Talks Tourney

In related news, with one wrong step at a WWE tryout, Nicole Savoy’s career was suddenly in jeopardy. Find out how The Queen of Suplexes used the Mae Young Classic as motivation to bounce back from injury stronger and better than ever:

Alexa Bliss Talks Her SummerSlam Opponent

As noted, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss appeared on ESPN today, and during the appearance, which you can watch video clips of below, Bliss talked her deaf pig Larry-Steve, and who she would like to face at WWE SummerSlam.

On her SummerSlam opponent, Bliss said she prefers having Nia Jax on her side, as opposed to facing her. She added she has faced Sasha Banks before, and although Banks is a great competitor, she will not let her take the Women’s Title at SummerSlam if she ends up facing her.

As noted, Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks with the winner facing Bliss at SummerSlam will take place on Raw Monday night: