Details For This Weekend’s PROGRESS Shows in NYC & Boston, Pete Dunne Defending WWE UK Title Against 205 Live Superstar & More

UK independent promotion PROGRESS Wrestling will be kicking off their United States mini tour this weekend, with their first ever shows in New York and Boston. Given their active partnership with WWE and an affinity for surprise appearances, you never know who may show up. Back in January none other than Finn Balor crashed the party to play a game of musical chairs with some of the fans! We already know that “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne will defend his WWE United Kingdom Championship against 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher on Saturday night. We’ll have full results for both shows as soon as they become available. If you’re attending either event in New York or Boston feel free to send us a live report using “Submit It Now!” link below any of our articles. The shows will not be available on iPPV unfortunately, but most PROGRESS shows are uploaded to their on-demand service within a week of showtime. The card for Sunday’s PROGRESS Boston event will likely be announced on the day of the show, or it will be a blind card with matches announced throughout the evening. Here’s the final match card for Saturday’s PROGRESS NYC event in Queens: PROGRESS NYC

Corona, NY

August 12, 2017 WWE United Kingdom Championship

Pete Dunne (c) vs. Jack Gallagher Atlas Championship Match

WALTER (c) vs. Matt Riddle Tag Team Championship Match

British Strong Style (c) vs. South Pacific Power Trip Atlas Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Donovan Dijak vs. Timothy Thatcher No Disqualification Match

Jimmy Havoc vs. Joey Janela Deonna Purazzo & Jinny vs. Dahlia Black & Dakota Kai Mark Andrews vs. Zack Gibson vs. Mark Haskins