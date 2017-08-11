Finn Balor Answers Elite Q&A The Young Bucks recently conducted a Q&A with fans for their YouTube series Being The Elite, and none other than WWE Superstar Finn Balor chimed in to tell his former Bullet Club brothers how much he misses them. @NickJacksonYB do you guys miss me and much as I miss you guys? #AskBTE — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 12, 2017 Also, my tag team partners tonight at #WWEBangor, @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND told me they miss you too,do you miss them? #AskBTE — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 12, 2017 Yearning.. pic.twitter.com/XU3Lp4ctaZ — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 12, 2017 Nakamura Takes in Some Waves This isn’t the usual type of video WWE tends to upload to their official YouTube channel, but here’s drone footage of Shinsuke Nakamura taking in some waves before his WWE Championship match with Jinder Mahal at next weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Charlotte Goes to China Charlotte Flair brings a little sunshine to the land of China as the Raw brand Superstar travelled overseas to celebrate the launch of the WWE Newtork. Check out the video below.