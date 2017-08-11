Drone Video of Shinsuke Nakamura Surfing Before SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair in China (Videos), Finn Balor Tweets Young Bucks During Q&A

Mike Killam
Finn Balor Answers Elite Q&A

The Young Bucks recently conducted a Q&A with fans for their YouTube series Being The Elite, and none other than WWE Superstar Finn Balor chimed in to tell his former Bullet Club brothers how much he misses them.

Nakamura Takes in Some Waves

This isn’t the usual type of video WWE tends to upload to their official YouTube channel, but here’s drone footage of Shinsuke Nakamura taking in some waves before his WWE Championship match with Jinder Mahal at next weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Charlotte Goes to China

Charlotte Flair brings a little sunshine to the land of China as the Raw brand Superstar travelled overseas to celebrate the launch of the WWE Newtork. Check out the video below.

