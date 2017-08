Triple H recently spoke with CBS Sports, and below are some interview highlights: On rumors that Ronda Rousey was set to begin pro wrestling training following her appearance at the Mae Young Classic TV tapings: “I think [Rousey] is in a transition period in her life and is in a great place,” Levesque said. “I think she’s getting married soon or something. Look, she has got a lot going on, but I’m all about creating opportunities. That’s what the Mae Young Classic is all about — creating opportunities for these women that they never had before. If Ronda Rousey wants that opportunity, I’d be happy to talk to her about it.” “I think that Ronda has been fascinated with our business for a very long period of time,” Levesque said. “There are so many similarities but you don’t have some of the competitive drawbacks maybe that come with being that elite level of fighter.” Triple H admitted there have been no talks between WWE and Rousey since her appearance at the Mae Young Classic, and The Game had the following to say on her being at the tournament: “I don’t know that I ever once looked out at the crowd and saw her without this ear-to-ear grin on her face,” Levesque told CBS Sports during an interview for the “In This Corner” podcast, which will be published on Wednesday. “She was like a little kid after every break there would be when I would talk to her — like a little kid. What that means? Unsure. What that means down the line? I think she’s unsure.”