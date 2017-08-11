Dean Ambrose – Seth Rollins WWE Raw Teaser, Photos of Sheamus on Movie Set, Corey Graves Tweets Rock

Dean Ambrose – Seth Rollins WWE Raw Teaser
As noted, it is expected that Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will challenge Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam, and WWE issued the following tease for Raw Monday night:
Photos of Sheamus on Set of New Movie
In other Sheamus news, the tag Champ has been in Vancouver this week filming the new WWE Studios movie “Buddy Games”, along with Josh Duhamel, Nick Swardson, Dax Shepard, Kevin Dillon, James Roday, Dan Bakkedahl and Olivia Munn. Below are photos of Sheamus on the movie set:
Corey Graves Tweets The Rock
After The Rock completed work on his Brahma Bull tattoo, it looks like Corey Graves wants The Great One on “Superstar Ink”, as he Tweeted the following to Rocky:
