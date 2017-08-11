Dean Ambrose – Seth Rollins WWE Raw Teaser, Photos of Sheamus on Movie Set, Corey Graves Tweets Rock

Dean Ambrose – Seth Rollins WWE Raw Teaser

As noted, it is expected that Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will challenge Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam, and WWE issued the following tease for Raw Monday night:

Well, this is an interesting turn of events. After leaving Seth Rollins high and dry against Cesaro & Sheamus, Dean Ambrose finally seemed to come around to The Kingslayer’s redemptive crusade when his former brother rescued him from a joint beatdown by the Raw Tag Team Champions. This time, however, it was Rollins who denied the traditional Shield fist bump, leaving The Lunatic Fringe hanging. How will Ambrose attempt to save face, and will the former Shield-mates finally reunite in earnest? Tune in to Raw, live Monday at 8/7 C, only on USA Network!

Photos of Sheamus on Set of New Movie

In other Sheamus news, the tag Champ has been in Vancouver this week filming the new WWE Studios movie “Buddy Games”, along with Josh Duhamel, Nick Swardson, Dax Shepard, Kevin Dillon, James Roday, Dan Bakkedahl and Olivia Munn. Below are photos of Sheamus on the movie set:

Corey Graves Tweets The Rock

After The Rock completed work on his Brahma Bull tattoo, it looks like Corey Graves wants The Great One on “Superstar Ink”, as he Tweeted the following to Rocky:

