As noted, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka spoke with Newsweek before her upcoming title match against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn, and below are some interview highlights: Her goals in WWE: “When I decided to sign a contract with WWE, I decided two things. I was determined not only to win, but to leave [breaking] records. That is something I feel like I can do as a return to WWE [for hiring me].” When she got the call from WWE and filling the gap between men and women WWE Superstars: “When I got the call from WWE, I asked them why they picked me, and they told me, ‘Among all the women’s wrestlers, you’re the one we want to pick.’ I felt a lot of expectation. I felt I had to do my best to [prove I’m the best to] them. I wanted to change women’s wrestling in WWE. In wrestling, men and women do the same thing, but sometimes the men look more powerful and more impressive. I am trying my best to fill the gap between men and women.” Relationship with Triple H: “I have a big trust in him. Whenever I have an idea, I always talk to him. He always gives me amazing advice.” Who she still wants to face: “I don’t use the words ‘respect’ or ‘admire’ toward my opponents, but I’m interested to have matches with Sasha [Banks] and Charlotte [Flair]. Those two women I’ve never faced before.”