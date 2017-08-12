WWE Remembers Kofi Kingston’s Best Royal Rumble Match Saves, Behind-the-Scenes of Sasha Banks’ Zombie Transformation (Videos)

WWE Remembers Kofi Kingston’s Best Royal Rumble Moments (Video) WWE has uploaded a video that includes the majority of Kofi Kingston’s miraculous Royal Rumble saves, dating all the way back to 2012. The trend began due to John Morrison’s ‘survival’ in the 2011 edition of the match, with Kofi carrying on the tradition in the years following. The timing is a bit odd given that the Rumble is still five months away, with WWE also not including Kingston’s save from the 2017 show.

Sasha Banks’ Zombie Transformation (Video) In a follow up to Sasha Banks’ zombified prank, WWE has decided to show us the behind the scenes footage of The Boss’ transformation. The stunt is the latest way in which the company are promoting Mattel’s new WWE Zombies line of action figures.

