WWE have confirmed the schedule for the Network in the upcoming week, with alot of focus centred around the 20th anniversary of DX ahead of next weekend’s SummerSlam event.

Following a replay of Summerslam 2015, there will be the first time live stream airing of Raw from August 24, 2015 and Smackdown from August 27, 2015.

Monday following Raw, It will be “Table for 3: Legendary Rivals” featuring WWE Hall of Famers Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Sting and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair

Tuesday at 10 PM, it will be a new “205 Live.”

Wednesday at 8 PM, it will be a brand-new “WWE NXT” which will feature the following:

*Roderick Strong vs. Drew McIntyre

*Contract signing for Asuka and Ember Moon at “Takeover Brooklyn III”

Wednesday at 9 PM Eastern, it would be a first time airing of a new episode of “WWE Power 10.”

Friday at 3 PM Eastern, “Flashback Friday” will feature the second part of the celebration of 20 years of DX. It will begin with Saturday Night’s Main Event from July 17th, 2006. The initial NBC special revival took place in Dallas, Texas featured Triple H and Shawn Michaels versus The Spirit Squad in an elimination match.

At 4:30 PM Eastern, it will be the January 4, 2010 episode of Raw from Dayton, Ohio which features Shawn Michaels burying the hatchet with Bret Hart over The Montréal Screwjob. Plus, the show also features D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) defending their role Raw World Tag Team titles against JeriShow (Chris Jericho and Big Show.)

At 6:05 PM Eastern, it will be the Smackdown “Decade of Smackdown Celebration” special from Boston, Massachusetts on October 2, 2009 featuring a rare DX appearance for The Blue Crew teaming with The Undertaker and John Cena vs. Legacy and CM Punk.

At 7:31 PM Eastern, it will be the episode of “The WWE List” featuring OMG Moments.

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be Summerslam 2009 from Los Angeles, California Staples Center featuring DX vs. Legacy.

Saturday at 7:30 PM, it will be “NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III” preshow. Then at 8 PM, it will be the show proper which is scheduled for two and half hours on the programming schedule.

Sunday at 5 PM Eastern, it will be the “Summerslam 2017 Kickoff ” which will feature a panel hosted by Renée Young with Lita, Jerry the King Lawler and Peter Rosenberg. Then at 7 PM Eastern it will be the show proper. Followed by the “Mae Young Classic Bracketology” special hosted by Lita and Corey Graves at 11 PM Eastern.