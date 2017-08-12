PROGRESS Updates Pete Dunne’s Status Following Injury, Sasha Banks Jams with Titus Worldwide, Alexa Bliss Gets a Surprise (Videos)

Nick Paglino

pete dunne

PROGRESS Wrestling Updates Pete Dunne’s Status Following Injury

As noted, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne was injured during an independent show last night, and PROGRESS co-owner James Mallman has released the following video, announcing Dunne has been pulled from this weekend’s shows:

Sasha Banks Jams with Titus Worldwide

The following video features Sasha Banks heading to the gym with Titus O’Neil, Akira Tozawa, and Apollo Crews:

Alexa Bliss Gets a Surprise

As seen below, Alexa Bliss’ birthday was a few days ago and The Champ got a surprise from Nia Jax, R-Truth, and Mike Rome:

akira tozawaAlexa BlissApollo Crewspete dunneprogress wrestlingSasha Bankstitus worldwidevideoWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"