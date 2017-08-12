Watch John Cena’s Capacity Upper Body Workout (Video), Becky Lynch Hypes Tonight’s WWE Live Event Match (Photo)

Latest John Cena Training Video Released (Video) The latest video in the Hard Nocks South Life series has been released, with this week’s episode focusing on John Cena’s upper body workout. Cena is currently preparing to face Baron Corbin at SummerSlam in what will be one of SmackDown Live’s featured matches at the event.

Becky Lynch Hypes Her Upcoming Live Event Match Tonight (Photo) The Lasskicker Becky Lynch has hyped up her match at WWE Tampa tonight by taunting Natalya over Twitter. Many fans were expecting to see Lynch face Cris Cyborg next weekend at SummerSlam but it appears as if that won’t be the case, meanwhile Nattie is preparing to challenge Naomi for the WWE SD Live Women’s Championship. I’m coming for your arm @NatbyNature #wwetampa pic.twitter.com/9KEO4SOIvm — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 12, 2017