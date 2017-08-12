Matt Morgan On His Time with MTV’s ‘Tough Enough’, Being Bitter Towards WWE, When He Realized WWE Was Not the Place for Him and More

Former WWE and GFW star Matt Morgan recently appeared on “Ringside with Dave Penzer” and below are some interview highlights: Morgan discusses how he got his first break in the wrestling business: “I lived twenty minutes from Titan Towers in Connecticut.” “One night I was bouncing, and a guy from the WWF RAW magazine came in to the bar, he said to me, “have you ever thought about wrestling”? “I said yea!” “He told me to start coming to WWF Titan Towers on Friday nights” and he’ll get me into their gym”. Morgan talks about his first encounter with Tom Prichard: “I was working out at the gym hoping to run into someone, and then I met Tom Prichard” “Tom said, don’t go the independent route because I’m just going to have to un-train everything they teach you.” “Tom told me that if anything comes up, or a try out, I’ll let you know”. Morgan discusses his time with MTV’s “Tough Enough”: I was given Jim Ross’s contact information from Vince McMahon, and found out about “Tough Enough”. “I sent in an audition tape to Kevin Kelly, but he didn’t turn my tape in on time for the first series of it”. “I then get a call from this agency saying, “hey we want you to fly out to Vegas to try out for MTV’s “Tough Enough 2”. “I was picked for the next season, I was flabbergasted”. Morgan discusses when he finally realized WWE was not the place for him: “So long story short; when I got my release, I got a call from Johnny Ace saying, “look we need to get the character off TV”. “Johnny said “go to Japan for six months to a year, we’ll bring you back and hopefully everyone will have forgotten the character and we can do something new with you”. “I told Johnny “cool”. WWE sets me up to go to New Japan, got paid really well, but I got really “bitter” and pissed off”. “I then decide; you know what”, I’m going to shove this up their ass and go to TNA and be the “Blue Print Matt Morgan” and show them exactly what they missed out on”. Matt Morgan discusses this and MUCH MORE on this week’s episode of “Sitting Ringside” with David Penzer! New episodes are released each Monday on: Apple Podcasts: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/sitting-ringside-with-david-penzer/id1247126546?mt=2

