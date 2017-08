Another MMA Fighter Calls Out Brock Lesnar Former UFC and current Bellator Heavyweight, Matt Mitrione was recently on the Pat McAfee Show, h/t FloCombat, and had the following to say on wanting a fight against Brock Lesnar: “I would beat the f—ing breaks off Brock Lesnar. There is no question about this whatsoever. He would never fight me. Never. He would fight Jon Jones because he would think he can take Jon Jones down. He would never fight me. I’ve been asking to fight Brock Lesnar since the day I went on The Ultimate Fighter. If you think that dude is an athlete go suck a d—. That dude is not an athlete. He’s a giant body.” Bobby Roode Doing a Facebook Live Tonight Ahead of his NXT Takeover Brooklyn match, NXT Champion Bobby Roode will be doing a Facebook Live tonight: Just one week before #NXTTakeOver, @REALBobbyRoode conducts a GLORIOUS @facebook Live TONIGHT at 6:30PM PST! https://t.co/t1E6cj5VN7 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 12, 2017