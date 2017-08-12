NXT San Jose Live Event Results (8/11): Gargano vs Almas, Black vs Itami, Title Defended & Much More! (Photos)

NXT San Jose Live Event Results
August 11th, 2017
San Jose, CA
Results courtesy of PWInsider
NXT put on a star-studded show last night in California, with both Bobby Roode and Asuka in action in front of a lively San Jose crowd.
Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas
Ruby Riot & Sarah Logan defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan
Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami
Drew McIntyre & Kassius Ohno defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli
Asuka defeated Ember Moon
Sanity (Wolfe & Young) defeated Authors of Pain via disqualification
Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong to retain NXT Championship
