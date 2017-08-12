NXT San Jose Live Event Results (8/11): Gargano vs Almas, Black vs Itami, Title Defended & Much More! (Photos)

Harry Kettle
nxt san jose

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

NXT San Jose Live Event Results

August 11th, 2017

San Jose, CA

Results courtesy of PWInsider

NXT put on a star-studded show last night in California, with both Bobby Roode and Asuka in action in front of a lively San Jose crowd.

Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

Ruby Riot & Sarah Logan defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

Drew McIntyre & Kassius Ohno defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

Asuka defeated Ember Moon

Sanity (Wolfe & Young) defeated Authors of Pain via disqualification

Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong to retain NXT Championship

Asukabobby roodejohnny garganonxtroderick strongSan JoseSanity
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"