NXT San Jose Live Event Results (8/11): Gargano vs Almas, Black vs Itami, Title Defended & Much More! (Photos)

NXT San Jose Live Event Results

August 11th, 2017

San Jose, CA

Results courtesy of PWInsider

NXT put on a star-studded show last night in California, with both Bobby Roode and Asuka in action in front of a lively San Jose crowd.

Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

Ruby Riot & Sarah Logan defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

Drew McIntyre & Kassius Ohno defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

Asuka defeated Ember Moon

Sanity (Wolfe & Young) defeated Authors of Pain via disqualification

Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong to retain NXT Championship