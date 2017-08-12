WWE Bangor Live Event Results (8/11): Two Six Person Tag Matches, Roman Reigns Battles Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

WWE Bangor Live Event Results
August 11th, 2017
Bangor, ME
Results courtesy of PWTorch
The Raw roster put on a solid event in Maine in front of an estimated crowd of 2,000 people, with the main event seeing the continuation of the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman feud.
Finn Balor & The Hardy Boyz defeated Elias & The Club
Goldust defeated R-Truth
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
Enzo Amore fought Big Cass to a no contest
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel
Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma
Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?