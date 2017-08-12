WWE Bangor Live Event Results (8/11): Two Six Person Tag Matches, Roman Reigns Battles Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

WWE Bangor Live Event Results

August 11th, 2017

Bangor, ME

Results courtesy of PWTorch

The Raw roster put on a solid event in Maine in front of an estimated crowd of 2,000 people, with the main event seeing the continuation of the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman feud.

Finn Balor & The Hardy Boyz defeated Elias & The Club

Goldust defeated R-Truth

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

Enzo Amore fought Big Cass to a no contest

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel

Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma

Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman