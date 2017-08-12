Longtime CZW Star Offers to Replace Injured Pete Dunne at PROGRESS NYC, Marty Scurll Also in New York Today

Longtime Combat Zone Wrestling star and four-time CZW World Heavyweight Champion Nick Gage took to Twitter, offering to replace the injured Pete Dunne in today’s PROGRESS New York City show. Dunne was set to defend the WWE United Kingdom Championship against none other than 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher, although Gentleman Jack has confirmed he will still appear at the show. Heard you guys are a man down tonite @ThisIs_Progress @jimsmallman – im always available to fuck someone up — Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) August 12, 2017 Interestingly, Ring of Honor star and Bullet Club member Marty Scurll also flew into New York today. Although he didn’t directly tease an appearance today, it wouldn’t be the most absurd thing to happen at the British promotion. “The Villain” is a former two-time PROGRESS World Champion, but hasn’t wrestled for the group since January. Because PROGRESS doesn’t air their shows live on PPV or iPPV, it’s been speculated that given past precedents making an appearance with the group wouldn’t necessarily interfere with his current contracts with ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Hello NYC #villain pic.twitter.com/1SyfsED8PN — Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) August 12, 2017