Potential Spoiler on When John Cena Will Start Competing For Raw

Weeks before John Cena made his July 4th return on SmackDown Live after a three-month absence, he started to be labeled as a “free agent,” having the ability to compete for the brand of his choosing. For the past five weeks, Cena has stuck to SmackDown Live, commencing feuds with both Rusev and Baron Corbin, as well as having a highly-acclaimed match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

There have been numerous reports stating that Cena could be pegged to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, possibly changing Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar that has been rumored for the pay-per-view in New Orleans for a number of months.

Per the Barclays Center, who will be hosting both SummerSlam and Raw, Cena is confirmed to appear on both nights.

We're 10 days away from @WWE Monday Night RAW. Don't miss Free Agent @JohnCena live here in Brooklyn on 8/21! #WWEBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/d4dMrsT5eW — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 11, 2017

As WZ previously reported, Cena is scheduled to appear on the next Raw-exclusive pay-per-view, No Mercy. This is a strong indication that Cena will remain competing on Monday nights henceforth.