Candice Wrestling Talks Wrestling Men Candice LeRae, the biggest surprise entrant in this year’s upcoming Mae Young Classic, sat down with WWE to discuss her record of mixing it up in the ring against both male and female competitors. Specially, current Smackdown Live Superstar and former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. You can check out the video above. Candice, who is married to NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, is well known on the independent scene for frequently wrestling men in both singles and tag team matches. Her and the ever-controversial Joey Ryan are actually former PWG Tag Team Champions. Not only has she faced Owens, Ryan and Gargano on separate occasions, she’s also locked up with the likes of Ethan Page, Joey Janela, Trent Baretta, former Tough Enough competitor Matt Cross, Eddie Kingston, Adam Cole, the Young Bucks, Roderick Strong, and kicked off this year wrestling Sami Callihan for the AAW Heavyweight Championship. The Viper Downs Jinder Mahal WWE has posted cinematic footage of the recent Smackdown Live match between “The Viper” Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Orton will face off against Rusev next Sunday at WWE SummerSlam, as the Modern Day Maharaja defends his title against the “King of Strong Style”, Shinsuke Nakamura.