TNA Knockouts Original Announces Departure From GFW Impact Wrestling

Lauren Williams, known primarily as Angelina Love for her work in the TNA Knockouts division, has announced her departure from Global Force Wrestling. Love has been with the company since the very start of the Knockouts division, hired on full-time in 2007 and was a part of a gauntlet match to crown the inaugural Knockouts Champion (now known as the Unified GFW Knockouts Championship). Over the course of ten years she captured the title on six separate occasions, tied with Gail Kim for most reigns. She also held the short-lived TNA Knockout’s Tag Team titles alongside Winter, and was twice named the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Woman of the Year, ranked as the #2 female wrestler in the world in 2009 and 2010. This ends Love’s fourth go-around with the company, having returned in January 2017 after taking time off for the birth of her first child. She had most recently been involved in a long term story alongside real life husband Davey Richards, who departed GFW earlier this year to pursue a degree in medicine. I asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING and it was granted today. Thank you for the years of fun and much love to all my fans!!! — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) August 12, 2017