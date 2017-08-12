Seth Rollins, Corey Graves, and Summer Rae Comment on Charlottesville Riot

This weekend for Charlottesville, VA has been very difficult, as White Nationalists turned a rally into acts of violence, sabotaging the city and fighting counterprotesters. This has caused a major uproar from both civilians, as well as politicians.
According to the New York Times, a gray car zoomed among demonstrators after the rally dispersed, hurling two people in the air, and mowing down several others. Unfortunately, a 32-year-old woman lost her life in the melee.
WWE talents Seth Rollins, Corey Graves, and Summer Rae all commented on the Charlottesville incidents.
