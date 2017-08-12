Seth Rollins, Corey Graves, and Summer Rae Comment on Charlottesville Riot

This weekend for Charlottesville, VA has been very difficult, as White Nationalists turned a rally into acts of violence, sabotaging the city and fighting counterprotesters. This has caused a major uproar from both civilians, as well as politicians.

According to the New York Times, a gray car zoomed among demonstrators after the rally dispersed, hurling two people in the air, and mowing down several others. Unfortunately, a 32-year-old woman lost her life in the melee.

WWE talents Seth Rollins, Corey Graves, and Summer Rae all commented on the Charlottesville incidents.

My brain can't comprehend the level of stupidity going on in Charlottesville. We gotta do better than this. https://t.co/1zP5lOMFg8 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 12, 2017

All you've accomplished is becoming MORE hated for your ignorance…and forced me to throw out my tiki torches…idiots.#charlottesville — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 12, 2017