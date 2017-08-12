WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly been hospitalized, although according to a representative from within his camp, there is apparently no cause for concern.

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com broke the news Saturday night that Flair had been admitted to the ICU by members of his family. A statement was released saying, “Yes, Ric is checked into the hospital for some routine monitoring. No, there is no reason to panic.” He continued, “…we’d like to thank his fiance and the incredible hospital staff who are providing the best care. No, we cannot answer any personal questions. Yes, Ric would want you to go out and have a great weekend, Nature Boy style!”

Flair is currently 68-years-old. His daughter, current WWE Raw brand Superstar Charlotte Flair, is currently overseas in China representing the company as they prepare to launch the WWE Network in one of the world’s biggest markets.