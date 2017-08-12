EVOLVE 90 Results

Joppa, Maryland

August 11, 2017 1. ACH & Ethan Page def. Chris Dickinson & Jaka. This was mostly based around ACH and All Ego being huge d–ks and the growing frustration of Catch Point, but they had a fun match while they were at it. Page hit the RKO-Ego and ACH put it away with a spike Brainbuster. 2. Darby Allin def. Craig Mitchell. Allin got the win with a pinning combination out of the Gibson lock in a short, but highly competitive match. 3. Austin Theory def. Jason Kincaid. One of the best matches of the night, working that nonstop action style with tons of big moves and unbelievable spots. Priscella Kelly came into play at the end, distracting Kincaid and allowing Theory to hit a TKO for the win. Kincaid is definitely a lesser known indie talent to keep your eye on, as every time I see him in the midwest he’s better than the last. 4. Anthony Henry & James Drake (c) def. Tracy Williams & Rory Gulak to retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships. The champions played the numbers game throughout the match isolating their opponents and making them go it alone. Both tried to mount comebacks but couldn’t withstand the double teams and eventually Drake put it away with the TEK. 5. Keith Lee def. Timothy Thatcher. Lee brutalized his opponent with nonstop offense, bullying Thatcher around with his size and raw power. Thatcher had to move mountains, almost literally, trying to mount his comebacks. They had a good match, but it wasn’t stellar as the mismatch of styles and an exhausted crowd felt a bit lackluster. 6. WALTER (c) def. Fred Yehi to retain the PROGRESS Atlas Championship. Awesome match with the classic battle between size and strength taking on speed and athleticism. Yehi put his heart into it and had people convinced a few times he could take it, but WALTER hit a rapid series of big moves including the Helluva Kick, suplexes and locked in a rear naked choke for the submission. 7. Matt Riddle def. Lio Rush. This was the best match of the night, no questions, and the crowd was pumped up for it. Lots of nearfalls at the end with Rush hitting a twisting Unprettier and almost took it. Riddle hit two jumping Tombstone piledrivers and locked in the Bromission to win.