NJPW G1 Climax Results: Tournament Finals, Young Bucks Defend Tag Titles, Cody Rhodes in Championship Action – LIVE IN PROGRESS

We’ve seen 90 matches across 18 shows, over the course of three weeks, as 20 of the greatest competitors in the world battled for the honor of winning professional wrestling’s most prestigious tournament. That all culminates tonight’s in the G1 Finals, as Kenny Omega takes on Tetsuya Naito in a rematch from the 2016 Match of the Year, where the winner will earn a position among the all-time greats of New Japan history, as well as catapult themselves into the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 12. Our live coverage begins at 2:00 a.m. EST, and we encourage you to join the discussion in the comments section down below and by following us on Twitter @WrestlezoneCOM. You can watch the show live on New Japan World, which will feature both traditional Japanese commentary and English commentary from Kevin Kelly and Don Callis. NJPW G1 Climax Finals Results

August 13, 2017 (Night 19)

Sumo Hall, Tokyo, Japan TAKA MICHINOKU, DESPERADO, TAICHI & YOSHINOBU KANEMARU def. KUSHIDA, JUSHIN THUNDER LIGER, TIGER MASK & HIRAI KAWATO The whole match was built around Kushida and Desperado to build towards a future juniors title match. They had all the best spots with Kushida hitting a front roll DDT transitioned into the Hoverboard Lock, and Desperado doing a beautiful tope that sent him flying over the barricade. Kawato came in at the end and tried to fire up but got triple teamed by Suzuki-Gun and pinned after a diving second rope DDT from Kanemaru. There was a post-match brawl that went on forever with Kushida and Desperado brawling up into the crowd and the rest of the participants fighting in the ring and all around the arena. TAMA TONGA & TANGA LOA def. YUJI NAGATA & MANABU NAKANISHI Nagata got an incredible reaction before the match in appreciate of an outstanding performance in his final G1. The Guerrillas controlled the early match until Nagata trapped Tanga Loa in the Nagata Lock II and the third generation legends began to roll. Funny spot as Tama was trying to whip Nakanishi using all his weight and strength, but he just stood there like an uncaring tree trunk. They cleaned house for awhile but eventually Loa rallied and dropped Nakanishi with a Rikishi Driver. In an extremely uncharacteristic display, both Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa bowed to Nagata after the match in a huge show of respect. They left the ring and let him have his moment with the Sumo Hall crowd as the Blue Justice theme played. Really cool moment. TOGI MAKABE & DAVID FINLAY vs. HIROOKI GOTO & YOSHI-HASHI – Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Juice Robinson vs. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens – IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Ricochet – IWGP Tag Team Championship: War Machine (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Hangman Page – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi & Michael Elgin vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. & Takashi Iizuka – Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Gedo vs. Sanada, EVIL, Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi – G1 Climax Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Naito