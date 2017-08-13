Eli Drake Critical of DeAngelo Williams Press at Slammiversary, Talks Being Compared to The Rock, New GFW Management and More

GFW star Eli Drake recently appeared on Interactive Wrestling Radio and below are some interview highlights:
On GFW’s live event in the baseball parks:
On the idea of taking TV on the road:
On the Internet’s attempt to negatively report on the attendance of the shows:
On the positive swing for the company since the new owners took over:
On his Fact of Life talk show and working with ECIII:
On being compared to The Rock on the mic:
On the media attention towards GFW Slammiversary and his match involving DeAngelo Williams:
On Josh Matthews predicting Eli to be World Champion by the end of 2017:
On seeing guys like Johnny Mundo and Drago in GFW:
On his early team with Lucha Underground’s Brian Cage:
On being on the intro video for Championship Wrestling from Arizona and if he can appear going forward:
On transitioning to acting:
On his goals going forward with GFW:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?