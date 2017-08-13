The Young Bucks Praise Themselves On Twitter, WWE Remembers Big Moment From Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns (Video)

The Young Bucks Praise Themselves On Twitter The Young Bucks have praised themselves over Twitter following what was a sensational match between themselves and Ryusuke Taguchi/Ricochet last night. The brothers lost their IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships to the duo, on a night that also saw their fellow Elite member Kenny Omega lose in the G1 Finals. We’ll likely see the aftermath of these events on an upcoming episode of their Being The Elite YouTube series. Oh just go ahead & give us Tag Team of The Year again already. Lord. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 13, 2017 WWE Remembers Big Moment From Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns (Video) WWE has decided to remember one of the best moments from Monday Night Raw this week, which was of course when Braun Strowman threw a chair directly into the face of Roman Reigns. The two superstars, who have had quite the rivalry over the last few months, are both preparing for their SummerSlam main event match in which they will attempt to capture the Universal Championship.

