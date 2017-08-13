WWE Tampa Live Event Results (8/12): Four-Way Tag Title Match, Brock Lesnar Wrestles, WWE Title Defended & More! (Photos)

WWE Tampa Live Event Results
August 12th, 2017
Tampa, FL
Results courtesy of PWInsider
WWE put on a stacked show in Tampa, Florida last night that included a rare appearance from none other than the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The arena was said to be about 85-90% full, which isn’t bad considering some of the recent numbers from WWE Live shows.
New Day defeated The Usos, Breezango and The Hype Bros to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships
Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis
Luke Harper defeated Mike Kanellis (Maria demanded a second opponent)
Chad Gable, Tye Dillinger & Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan, Aiden English & Epico
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin
Brock Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe to retain Universal Championship
Naomi, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan defeated Natalya, Carmella, Tamina & Lana
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to retain United States Championship
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to retain WWE Championship
