WWE Tampa Live Event Results (8/12): Four-Way Tag Title Match, Brock Lesnar Wrestles, WWE Title Defended & More! (Photos)

WWE Tampa Live Event Results

August 12th, 2017

Tampa, FL

Results courtesy of PWInsider

WWE put on a stacked show in Tampa, Florida last night that included a rare appearance from none other than the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The arena was said to be about 85-90% full, which isn’t bad considering some of the recent numbers from WWE Live shows.

New Day defeated The Usos, Breezango and The Hype Bros to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

Luke Harper defeated Mike Kanellis (Maria demanded a second opponent)

Chad Gable, Tye Dillinger & Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan, Aiden English & Epico

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

Brock Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe to retain Universal Championship

Naomi, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan defeated Natalya, Carmella, Tamina & Lana

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to retain United States Championship

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to retain WWE Championship

My old stomping ground thank you #wwetampa pic.twitter.com/QxtjM1eaZ0 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 13, 2017

House Shows > Monday Night Raw or Smackdown Live. #WWETampa pic.twitter.com/vStXWFcpyh — Jorge Cruzzz (@iamJorgeCruz) August 13, 2017