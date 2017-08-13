Kevin Owens on Three Years with WWE, NXT Star Works WWE Live Event (Photos), JBL Clotheslines Athlete Off Boat Plank (Video)

Kevin Owens on Three Years with WWE

Kevin Owens Tweeted the following on his three year anniversary with WWE:

3 years ago today, it was announced that I had signed with @WWE. Worked out pretty great for everyone… You’re welcome! #ThankYou — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 12, 2017

JBL Clotheslines Guy Off Boat Plank

JBL has posted the following video featuring the Smackdown announcer hitting a Clothesline From Hell on Rugby player Alex Goode:

I still got it! Clothesline from hell on @Alex_goode0 LOVE this guy! @Saracenspic.twitter.com/Gmk9LQylAF — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 12, 2017

NXT Star Works WWE Live Event

As seen below, NXT star Liv Morgan worked last night’s WWE Smackdown live event in Tampa, Florida.

Morgan teamed up with SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch in a 4-on-3-Handicap Match against Natalya, Carmella, Lana, and Tamina.