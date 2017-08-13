Kevin Owens on Three Years with WWE, NXT Star Works WWE Live Event (Photos), JBL Clotheslines Athlete Off Boat Plank (Video)

Kevin Owens on Three Years with WWE
Kevin Owens Tweeted the following on his three year anniversary with WWE:
JBL Clotheslines Guy Off Boat Plank
JBL has posted the following video featuring the Smackdown announcer hitting a Clothesline From Hell on Rugby player Alex Goode:
NXT Star Works WWE Live Event
As seen below, NXT star Liv Morgan worked last night’s WWE Smackdown live event in Tampa, Florida.
Morgan teamed up with SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch in a 4-on-3-Handicap Match against Natalya, Carmella, Lana, and Tamina.
