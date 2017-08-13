NXT Sacramento Live Event Results (8/12): Six Man Tag Main Event, Two Titles Defended & More! (Photos)

NXT Sacramento Live Event Results

Sacramento, CA

August 12th, 2017

Results courtesy of PWInsider

NXT continued their mini-road trip of sorts with a trip to Sacramento, as NXT champion Bobby Roode was involved in a six man tag team match that main evented the show. In addition, both the Women’s and Tag Team titles were defended.

No Way Jose defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

Ruby Riot & Sarah Logan defeated Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

Killian Dain defeated Kassius Ohno

Asuka defeated Ember Moon and Nikki Cross to retain NXT Women’s Championship

Sanity (Young & Wolfe) defeated Authors of Pain by DQ in NXT Tag Team Titles match

Johnny Gargano defeated Hideo Itami

Bobby Roode, Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss defeated Drew McIntyre, Roderick Strong & Aleister Black