NXT Sacramento Live Event Results (8/12): Six Man Tag Main Event, Two Titles Defended & More! (Photos)

NXT Sacramento Live Event Results
Sacramento, CA
August 12th, 2017
Results courtesy of PWInsider
NXT continued their mini-road trip of sorts with a trip to Sacramento, as NXT champion Bobby Roode was involved in a six man tag team match that main evented the show. In addition, both the Women’s and Tag Team titles were defended.
No Way Jose defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas
Ruby Riot & Sarah Logan defeated Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose
Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan
Killian Dain defeated Kassius Ohno
Asuka defeated Ember Moon and Nikki Cross to retain NXT Women’s Championship
Sanity (Young & Wolfe) defeated Authors of Pain by DQ in NXT Tag Team Titles match
Johnny Gargano defeated Hideo Itami
Bobby Roode, Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss defeated Drew McIntyre, Roderick Strong & Aleister Black
