WWE Augusta Live Event Results (8/12): Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman, John Cena Faces Rusev & Much More! (Photos)

WWE Augusta Live Event Results

August 12th, 2017

Augusta, ME

Results courtesy of PWTorch

The Raw roster travelled 80 miles south following Friday’s event in Bangor to the nearby Augusta, where they put on yet another solid show that was headlined by Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman once again.

Finn Balor & The Hardy Boyz defeated Elias & The Club

Goldust defeated R-Truth

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Big Cass fought Enzo Amore to a no contest

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

John Cena defeated Rusev

Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax

Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification