WWE Augusta Live Event Results (8/12): Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman, John Cena Faces Rusev & Much More! (Photos)

WWE Augusta Live Event Results
August 12th, 2017
Augusta, ME
Results courtesy of PWTorch
The Raw roster travelled 80 miles south following Friday’s event in Bangor to the nearby Augusta, where they put on yet another solid show that was headlined by Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman once again.
Finn Balor & The Hardy Boyz defeated Elias & The Club
Goldust defeated R-Truth
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain Cruiserweight Championship
Big Cass fought Enzo Amore to a no contest
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas
John Cena defeated Rusev
Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax
Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?