Power Ranger Jason David Frank Continues Pushing for Fight Against CM Punk, Talks Alleged Assassination Attempt in Phoenix and More

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has coined himself as the ambassador of safety for con shows and giving the fans want they want, a fight with him and CM Punk.
Frank spoke to The Roman Show at this year’s Florida Supercon in Fort Lauderdale. Earlier this year, Frank was the target of an alleged assassination attempt in Phoenix. The suspect was arrested after showing up with three guns and a knife. Despite the incident, he continues to meet with fans.
You can watch the full interview below.
Frank, a mixed martial artist, has been pushing for a fight with pro wrestler turned UFC fighter Phil Brooks, aka, CM Punk. As of now, Brooks is in search for a second fight and Frank said it should be him.
Frank also talked about his martial arts school and potentially bringing into South Florida.
