WWE Uploads Big SummerSlam Tag Team Match (Video), Daniel Bryan Praises Popular Indie Star On Twitter

WWE Uploads Big SummerSlam Tag Team Match (Video) As the hype to next Sunday’s SummerSlam event continues, WWE has uploaded the full match between D-Generation X and Legacy from the 2009 edition of the show. In the present day, Cody Rhodes is the only man from the match still competing as a full-time in-ring performer.

Daniel Bryan Praises Popular Indie Star On Twitter Daniel Bryan continues to be one of the best WWE accounts on social media, this time because of his praise for Zack Sabre Jr. The leader of the Yes Movement openly admitted that ZSJ had surpassed him as the greatest submission based wrestler of this generation, which will continue to fuel the fire regarding Bryan’s rumoured return to the independent circuit. He may have passed me awhile ago… but don’t tell him I said that — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 13, 2017