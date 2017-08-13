Linda McMahon Going From WWE to Head of SBA

The Detroit Free Press recently spoke with Linda McMahon on her career going from WWE to the head of the SBA, and McMahon had the following to say on the two jobs:

“They are two different things, running a company versus a government agency. When you have a public company, your responsibility is to the shareholders. With an agency, the responsibility is to the taxpayers. The American people are who we strive to please.”

William Regal Dances with NXT Star

As seen below, NXT GM William Regal showed off some dance moves alongside No Way Jose at last night’s NXT live event in Sacramento:

Sasha Banks Time Lapse Footage

Witness Sasha Banks’ startling transformation from The Boss into The Legit Un-D.E.A.D. in this time-lapse video of her extraordinary makeup application: