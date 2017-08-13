PROGRESS Stars Suffer Travel Problems, Luke Gallows Features On Latest Edition Of Superstar Ink (Video)

PROGRESS Stars Suffer Travel Problems
PROGRESS Wrestling don’t appear to be having much luck this weekend, with WWE UK Championship Tournament competitor Trent Seven tweeting out that they were ‘stranded’ in New York City earlier today. The promotion are set to put on a show tonight in Boston, and a few hours ago the official PROGRESS account revealed that they were in fact on their way to the city.
Apparently, due to various issues, it seems as if there may be some alterations to the card as seen below.
Luke Gallows Features On Latest Edition Of Superstar Ink (Video)
WWE superstar Luke Gallows recently appeared on Corey Graves’ Superstar Ink, with WWE uploading a segment from the episode to their YouTube page. Gallows, who is known to be quite the joker, tells the story of his tattoo that has a rather obvious spelling mistake.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?