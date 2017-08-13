PROGRESS Stars Suffer Travel Problems, Luke Gallows Features On Latest Edition Of Superstar Ink (Video)

PROGRESS Stars Suffer Travel Problems PROGRESS Wrestling don’t appear to be having much luck this weekend, with WWE UK Championship Tournament competitor Trent Seven tweeting out that they were ‘stranded’ in New York City earlier today. The promotion are set to put on a show tonight in Boston, and a few hours ago the official PROGRESS account revealed that they were in fact on their way to the city. Apparently, due to various issues, it seems as if there may be some alterations to the card as seen below. Team Progress are stranded in NYC Anyone got a coach or bus we can borrow to get to Boston pic.twitter.com/L8M8pF9C7M — Trent Seven (@trentseven) August 13, 2017 Morning everyone. Because of various issues, we’ll update you on the Boston card at lunchtime. We’re all travelling after a crazy 24hrs. — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 13, 2017 Luke Gallows Features On Latest Edition Of Superstar Ink (Video) WWE superstar Luke Gallows recently appeared on Corey Graves’ Superstar Ink, with WWE uploading a segment from the episode to their YouTube page. Gallows, who is known to be quite the joker, tells the story of his tattoo that has a rather obvious spelling mistake.