Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Shane McMahon Initially Left WWE & The WWE Network Launching In China

On Shane McMahon's initial WWE exit and the WWE Network launching in Japan: EB: When Shane left WWE he left under, I think, contentious circumstances. I don't think it was like people were throwing him going away parties or anything like that. I think there was some tension in the family and it was a tough decision. I wasn't there, I haven't talked to Shane about it but I have talked to people that were close to Shane at that time and were there. So I have a little bit of a second or third hand perspective. I was kind of shocked that Shane left but I understood as well having worked with Shane and having seen the inner workings from my perspective backstage. I wondered when Shane made that move to China initially and I heard about the people he was working with… I kind of wondered if it wasn't a well thought out plan more than anything else. If he was going to leave the company at least he was going to go and learn, make in-roads and build out his Chinese rolodex so to speak so that he could bring assets to WWE. I don't know if it was by design or coincidence but clearly WWE is planting a major flag in a very, very important market. Doing business in China is incredibly difficult because you're not generally just doing business with companies. You are doing business with the government. It's a communist government at that. Hats off to them.

