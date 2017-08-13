Asuka Featured On Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Continues To Hype Shinsuke Nakamura Ahead Of SummerSlam (Videos)

Asuka Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video) NXT Women’s Champion Asuka features on the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, with Rob Schamberger producing a fantastic piece of work in honour of the Japanese superstar. The Empress of Tomorrow is currently preparing to defend her title against Ember Moon next weekend at Takeover: Brooklyn III.

WWE Continue To Hype Shinsuke Nakamura Ahead Of SummerSlam (Video) With his WWE Championship match just around the corner, WWE continues to hype up Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of the biggest match of his career. As you can see in the below videos they’ve spared no expense when it comes to promoting the King of Strong Style, with his bout against Jinder Mahal set to be one of the featured matches at next Sunday’s SummerSlam event.

