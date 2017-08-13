Jinder Mahal to Accompany UFC Fighter to The Octagon, Sami Zayn’s Syria Campaign, Nikki Bella Video

Sami Zayn on Syria Campaign

As noted, Sami Zayn reached the goal for his Syrian campaign, and he has now announced he will match any donation made by fans, up to $10,000, until SummerSlam:

New Nikki Bella Video

In the following video, Nikki Bella continues her farm-to-table experience in New Hampshire:

Jinder Mahal to Accompany UFC Fighter to The Octagon

Arjan Bhullar, UFC’s first Indian fighter, has announced on Instagram that WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will accompany him to the Octagon for his debut fight at UFC 215 on September 9, 2017, against Luis Henrique.