MMA Fighter Posts Humorous CM Punk Video to Hype Upcoming Fight, Starbucks Employee Renames Wade Barrett’s Coffee Cup (Photo)

Nick Paglino
cm punk

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Starbucks Employee Renames Wade Barrett’s Coffee Cup

Former WWE star Wade Barrett, real name Stu Bennett, had a funny trip to Starbuck as the store decided to name his coffee cup “Nexus” instead of “Stu”:

MMA Fighter Posts Humorous CM Punk Video to Hype Upcoming Fight

MMA fighter Askar “AK” Askar has a fight coming up at TitanFC 45, and to hype the fight, Askar posted the following ten second clip of CM Punk hanging up t-shirts as Askar said he was running out of promotional ideas:

CM PunkMMAUFCWade BarrettWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"