Starbucks Employee Renames Wade Barrett’s Coffee Cup

Former WWE star Wade Barrett, real name Stu Bennett, had a funny trip to Starbuck as the store decided to name his coffee cup “Nexus” instead of “Stu”:

Guess the Starbucks chap wasn’t impressed with the name ‘Stu’… #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/jLz9Rc1Azd — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 13, 2017

MMA Fighter Posts Humorous CM Punk Video to Hype Upcoming Fight

MMA fighter Askar “AK” Askar has a fight coming up at TitanFC 45, and to hype the fight, Askar posted the following ten second clip of CM Punk hanging up t-shirts as Askar said he was running out of promotional ideas: