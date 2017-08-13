Starbucks Employee Renames Wade Barrett’s Coffee Cup
Former WWE star Wade Barrett, real name Stu Bennett, had a funny trip to Starbuck as the store decided to name his coffee cup “Nexus” instead of “Stu”:
MMA Fighter Posts Humorous CM Punk Video to Hype Upcoming Fight
MMA fighter Askar “AK” Askar has a fight coming up at TitanFC 45, and to hype the fight, Askar posted the following ten second clip of CM Punk hanging up t-shirts as Askar said he was running out of promotional ideas:
