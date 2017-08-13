If you’ve been following the news, you’re already aware of the controversy surrounding a so-called “United the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that has drawn a massive crowd of white supremacist groups protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue. Many of the protestors in attendance have been caught on video wearing Nazi and Ku Klux Klan garments, shouting obscenities and chants towards people of color and Jewish backgrounds.
There have been several incidents of violence between alt-right members and counter-protest groups in the area, with 32-year-old Heather Heyer murdered when a University student drove his car through a crowd, injuring more than a dozen others. A group of young students carrying a sign labelled “VA Students Act Against White Supremacy” was also surrounded and beaten in the initial “pre-rally” gathering.
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens released a statement this weekend offering his thoughts:
Ring of Honor Champion Cody Rhodes, NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo, and various other WWE Superstars have also taken to Twitter to issue their own comments on the situation in Charlottesville.
