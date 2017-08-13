If you’ve been following the news, you’re already aware of the controversy surrounding a so-called “United the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that has drawn a massive crowd of white supremacist groups protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue. Many of the protestors in attendance have been caught on video wearing Nazi and Ku Klux Klan garments, shouting obscenities and chants towards people of color and Jewish backgrounds. There have been several incidents of violence between alt-right members and counter-protest groups in the area, with 32-year-old Heather Heyer murdered when a University student drove his car through a crowd, injuring more than a dozen others. A group of young students carrying a sign labelled “VA Students Act Against White Supremacy” was also surrounded and beaten in the initial “pre-rally” gathering. WWE Superstar Kevin Owens released a statement this weekend offering his thoughts: “I hit one million followers today so I want to take this opportunity to say something. I’ve been pretty out of the loop these past few days and only found out about what transpired in Virginia late last night. I have to be honest, this time I’m almost speechless.” “What happened is beyond disgusting and sickening. Racism and bigotry is wrong. That’s all there is to it. I’m sad and concerned that my children are growing up in a world like this. All I can say is that my wife and I will do all we can to ensure that our children are part of the solution and not the problem. I really hope everyone out there does the same.” “Let’s try to make the world a better place. Let’s love each other. Let’s not be pieces of shit to each other. Good luck.” Ring of Honor Champion Cody Rhodes, NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo, and various other WWE Superstars have also taken to Twitter to issue their own comments on the situation in Charlottesville. Nazis & white supremacists can keep marching backwards Rest of us are going forward pic.twitter.com/tZYrZVFoe5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 14, 2017 RIP Heather Heyer. #Charlottesville — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 13, 2017 “Many sides”?!? WHITE NATIONALISTS. KKK. NEO NAZIS. They are the same damn side! RACIST BIGOTS! #Charlottesville #AMERICA — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 12, 2017 “May I remind you, we are a nation of immigrants.” #Charlottesville — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 12, 2017 pic.twitter.com/6Vy991SH0Q — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 13, 2017 pic.twitter.com/GdBY5kNgHO — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 13, 2017 Skin color has nothing to do with the quality of any human being. It’s what lies inside their heart & soul that matters. #Charlottesville — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 12, 2017 Disgusted and ashamed!!! https://t.co/R9EQOem17p — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 13, 2017