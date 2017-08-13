Sami Zayn Matching Fundraising Donations

Earlier this weekend we noted that Sami Zayn had reached his fundraising goal of $48,000 to create a Mobile Medical Unit in Syria, where his parents are from. Since then the group has raised another $1500 and the former NXT Champion is now pledging to match any donations received between now and next weekend’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. If you’re interested in getting involved head on over to SamiForSyria.com.

Kaitlyn Backstage at WWE Live

Celeste Bonin, who wrestled for WWE between 2010 and 2014 under the name Kaitlyn, was backstage at this weekend’s Smackdown brand live event in Miami, Florida. The former Divas Champion met with friends and took pictures with some of the Superstars including Natalya, Naomi and Tamina Snuka, which you can check out below.