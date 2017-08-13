Former Divas Champion Backstage at Weekend WWE Live Event, Sami Zayn Now Matching Donations to Syrian Fundraiser

Mike Killam
battleground

(Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Sami Zayn Matching Fundraising Donations

Earlier this weekend we noted that Sami Zayn had reached his fundraising goal of $48,000 to create a Mobile Medical Unit in Syria, where his parents are from. Since then the group has raised another $1500 and the former NXT Champion is now pledging to match any donations received between now and next weekend’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. If you’re interested in getting involved head on over to SamiForSyria.com.

Kaitlyn Backstage at WWE Live

Celeste Bonin, who wrestled for WWE between 2010 and 2014 under the name Kaitlyn, was backstage at this weekend’s Smackdown brand live event in Miami, Florida. The former Divas Champion met with friends and took pictures with some of the Superstars including Natalya, Naomi and Tamina Snuka, which you can check out below.

Surround yourself with likeminded people. Associate yourself with people that lift you up. Strong women empower each other. They don’t tear each other down. I’ve laughed, cried, bled and triumphed with these women and it created an unbreakable bond. No matter how much time goes by, we always pick right back up. I’m so proud to see them doing big things, breaking molds and forging paths. Here’s to the ever evolving world of women’s wrestling. Yes, I’m smelling T’s hair. That was always my favorite part of the Samoan Drop. She has the best smelling hair in the industry. @natbynature @trinity_fatu @saronasnuka #strongwomen #WWE #womenruntheworld #womenswrestling #loveyou #divas

A post shared by Celeste (@celestebonin) on

kaitlynsami zaynWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"