As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was admitted to the intensive care unit over the weekend, for what his rep said was “routine monitoring.”

However, it appears the situation is more serious than originally believed to be, as CEO of Legacy Talent LLC Melinda Morris Zanoni Tweeted the following. It is unknown at this time exactly what type of medical issues Flair is dealing with:

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Additionally, Rory Karpf, the director of Flair’s upcoming ESPN “30 for 30” special, Tweeted the following: