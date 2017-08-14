Ric Flair’s Manager Says Flair Is Dealing With “Tough Medical Issues”, Asks Fans For Prayers

Nick Paglino
Ric flair

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was admitted to the intensive care unit over the weekend, for what his rep said was “routine monitoring.”

However, it appears the situation is more serious than originally believed to be, as CEO of Legacy Talent LLC Melinda Morris Zanoni Tweeted the following. It is unknown at this time exactly what type of medical issues Flair is dealing with:

Additionally, Rory Karpf, the director of Flair’s upcoming ESPN “30 for 30” special, Tweeted the following:

Ric FlairWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"