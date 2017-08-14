WWE has officially announced the date and location for next year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. As first reported by the New York Post, the hottest party of the summer will once again return to the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19, 2018. This will be the fourth consecutive year that WWE invades the New York area for SummerSlam weekend, off the heels of their six year run at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV has also been confirmed for August 18, 2018 as well as Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live tapings on August 20-21. All four shows will take place at the Barclay’s Center, which has held around 15-16,000 people in recent years.