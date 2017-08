56 %- Mr. Money in the Bank Baron Corbin

Mr. Money in the Bank Baron Corbin 44 %- Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella

You can see the latest results and cast your vote by clicking HERE

The Miz’s WWE Entrance Video

WWE has released The Miz’s WWE entrance video on-line and you can watch it in the embedded player below:

Related: The Miz On Why Brock Lesnar Is at the Top of WWE, Roman Reigns Having the ‘It Factor’, Backstabbing in WWE, His Next Acting Project and More

Pro Wrestling Birthdays Today

Here are some of the pro wrestling birthdays today:

Johnny Gargano– 30

Kofi Kingston– 36

Bobby Eaton- 59

Bob Backlund- 68

Happy Birthday to you all!