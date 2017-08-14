Booker T Explains Why He Left TNA, Why He Refused to Put Over Matt Morgan, Advise He Gave Bobby Roode, More

On a recent episode of Heated Conversations, Booker T went into extensive detail about his run with TNA. Booker talked on topics such as his time in TNA being a “vacation,” why he left TNA, TNA’s bad hospitality, why he didn’t put over Matt Morgan, and more.
Booker started with his schedule while working for TNA.
Booker T would go on to talk about having no catering or food in the hotel when he went on an overseas tour, and getting beer bottles thrown at the Main Event Mania with no security in sight, and having to feed TNA talent in the hotel as a result of them taking an all-night bus trip with no food while he took a “couple hour flight.”
For these reasons, Booker T decided that TNA was not a good fit for him.
“That’s the company. TNA. That’s the situation that they put us in,” said Booker.
He added:
Booker would add that the lack of proper service is why talent has left GFW for WWE. He also stated that he was the one that told Bobby Roode to cut his hair, because he saw a world champion in him, but his “mullet” did not fit the look of a champion. He also stated that TNA made the Legends Championship specifically for him, and paid 5-10,000 for it. However, they changed it to the TV title without him even knowing about it, and that’s when he knew that “the wheels were falling off.”
He also explained how he did not mind putting Matt Morgan over in TNA, and he agreed to the scenario presented to him. However, TNA changed the plan last minute, and just wanted Morgan to get a “quick 6-7 minute win” on Booker on TV with no build or interference.
Booker stated that he was excited about going into TNA and making it better. However, “letting the old guard back in” made it fall apartt. He said there is nothing wrong with the old guard, but there was so much young talent around the time he was there (he mentioned Bobby Roode, Jay Lethal, Awesome Kong, Angelina Love, Gail Kim, and Brooke Adams) who were not getting a fair chance. He also was against TNA taking away the six-sided ring during the Hogan era, because it “gave them their identity.”
You can hear the full podcast below.
