Earlier this morning it was reported that Ric Flair has been hospitalized with some kind of heart-related illness.

Ric Flair’s Manager Says Flair Is Dealing With “Tough Medical Issues”, Asks Fans For Prayers

Latest On Ric Flair’s Hospitalization; Possible Heart-Related Issue Flair Could Be Dealing With

Since that time several pro wrestling personalities have left thoughts and prayers for Flair on Twitter. Below are a few:

Sending positive energy and prayers out to you Ric. We need The Nature Boy around for a long time! @LegacyTalentCEO @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/BFbz6YvB0D — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 14, 2017

Thoughts, prayers, and positive thoughts up for @RicFlairNatrBoy. Time to kick-out and make another comeback my friend. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 14, 2017

I don’t know the details or what @RicFlairNatrBoy needs, but God does and I pray that His will be done. @MsCharlotteWWE #KICKOUTRIC #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 14, 2017

I think every wrestling fan in the world shud say a prayer for the Nature Boy Ric Flair to make a speedy recovery … — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) August 14, 2017