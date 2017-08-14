Chicago Fans: WZ Hosting SummerSlam Viewing Party At WWE Blast Area Duffy’s Bar, Ross Berman Hosting, Pick ‘Em Game, More

WrestleZone is proud to announce that we will be returning to Chicago WWE Blast Area Duffy’s Bar & Grille this Sunday to host our official Chicago WWE SummerSlam Viewing Party!

This event is FREE and doors will open at 4 pm CST. WrestleZone Radio’s Ross Berman will be serving as the Master of Fun!

Fans who show up before SummerSlam begins will have a chance to enter WZ’s official WWE SummerSlam Pick ‘Em Game! Pick ‘Em sheets will be available for fans to fill out until the beginning of the first WWE SummerSlam Kick-Off Show match.

At the end of the night the three fans who were able to predict the WWE SummerSlam card most accurately will win official WWE Prize Packs!

Ross will be going live on WZ’s Facebook Page from Duffy’s throughout the evening.

Food and drink specials will be available.

WWE SummerSlam Viewing Party

Duffy’s Bar & Grille Chicago

420 W Diversey Pkwy

Chicago, IL 60614

Doors open at 4 pm CST and the event goes til Duffy’s closes

FREE

Facebook Event Page

WrestleZone will be providing live coverage all week long leading in to WWE SummerSlam.

The latest episode of WrestleZone’s RAW Rebellion will be posted later tonight on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com. It will feature Ross hosting the show alongside his guest co-host former NXT Commentator Alex Del Barrio.

You can listen to the latest episode of WrestleZone’s WZ Daily in the embedded audio player below: