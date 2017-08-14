Tonight, WWE will be airing the final Raw before SummerSlam from The TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

As noted, tonight’s show will feature Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax with the winner facing WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. No other matches have been announced for tonight, but Brock Lesnar is scheduled for the show.

WWE.com is focusing on the following story line points for tonight’s Raw:

-Every woman for herself: Sasha vs. Nia

-Joe is gonna get you

-Mizzed opportunity with The Miztourage and Jason Jordan

-Face your fear, Finn Balor

-Brothers on the mend, Rollins and Ambrose

